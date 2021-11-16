Manoj Jha slams Nitish Kumar for crime rate in Bihar, says incapable to govern state

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Slamming Janata Dal United-led Bihar government, over the deteriorating law and order situation, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Monday said that a chief minister with 40 seats is incapable to govern the state.

Speaking to ANI, Jha said, "The chief minister is lying and misleading the public. Nitish Kumar has become the chief minister by winning only 40 seats. It is the reason that nothing is in the hands of the chief minister. He has no control. If even the ministers do not listen to the chief minister, then this will be the condition of the state. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data has not been prepared by the opposition. If the Chief Minister looks at the data of NCRB, then he will know what is the crime rate in Bihar."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the crime rate in Bihar has come down after the liquor ban and he stands against liquor.



Speaking to media persons here, Kumar said, "Some people have turned against me because I have ordered a liquor ban and I am serious about it. Those who are against it, feel bad. It is a different matter. They might have their own opinion. But we listened to the people - both men and women. I stand against liquor."

"The crime figures have not increased. If something happens, action is taken. Administration and Police are active and action is being taken wherever something is happening," he said.

A local journalist and an RTI activist, who was allegedly kidnapped, was killed in Bihar's Madhubani district, said the police on Sunday. Family members of the deceased journalist and villagers are protesting against the killing and demanding justice

Earlier this month, 32 people died in the state after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has called a high-level meeting over the liquor ban on November 16. (ANI)

