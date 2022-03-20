Manoj Jha slams Nitish Kumar, says there's no governance in Bihar but circus without ringmaster

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha on Sunday came down heavily on the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the law and order situation, saying that "there is no governance in the state, but a circus and that too without a ringmaster".

Jha's comments came in the backdrop of Union Minister Giriraj Singh's outbursts on the "deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar following a violent incident in Begusarai's Rajoda.

Expressing displeasure over the working style of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP told ANI, "There is no government in Bihar. Tejashwi (Yadav) ji correctly pointed out that a circus is going on there. Moreover, there is no ringmaster in the circus. A lion is jumping from here to there. A joker is jumping in the middle."



He further said the people of Bihar are suffering in the ongoing "circus."

Jha alleged that the Bihar government has lost credibility amongst the people in the state, and the administrative officers are not under the control of the government. "As a result, the common man is being killed," he said.

The RJD has lately been alleging that the graph of criminal incidents in Bihar is on the rise. (ANI)

