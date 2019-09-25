Manoj Tiwari lambast Kejriwal over NRC remark

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 16:36 IST

Decision on PMC bank important for compliance: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that RBI's decision on the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) to ensure compliance was necessary but steps should be taken so that the stakeholders are not inconvenienced.