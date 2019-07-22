Manoj Tiwari, Vijender Gupta to meet LG Baijal over alleged classrooms construction scam

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta will meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday to seek his intervention into the alleged irregularities in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

Earlier this month, Tiwari alleged widespread corruption amounting to Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of classrooms and dragged Chief Minister Kejriwal and Sisodia's names into the matter.

He had alleged that contracts were awarded to the relatives of Kejriwal and Sisodia for construction of the classrooms.

"An RTI has revealed that extra Rs 2,000 crore was given for constructions of rooms in schools that could've been constructed in only Rs 892 crore. 34 contractors were given the task including their (Kejriwal and Sisodia) relatives," Tiwari had alleged.

Irked over Tiwari's allegation, Sisodia filed a criminal complaint against Tiwari, BJP MPs Hans Raj Hans and Pravesh Verma, MLAs Manjinder Singh Sirsa and MLA Vijender Gupta and spokesperson Harish Khurana for making 'false, defamatory and derogatory allegations' of corruption.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court will hear the case today.

The BJP leaders will also raise the issue related to non-nomination of MLAs as members of the municipal corporation by the AAP government. "During his five years tenure, Kejriwal has not nominated a single opposition MLA as the Member of Municipal Corporation which is a violation of the constitution," Vijender Gupta had said at a press conference a few days ago.

Delhi and Central governments are at loggerheads over the former's decision to appoint non-bureaucrats including AAP leader Raghav Chadha to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Board.

The relation between the state and the Centre has been strained on several issues concerning Delhi metro including last year's fare hike and Delhi government's recent proposal of making metro ride free for women. (ANI)

