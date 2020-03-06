Manoj Tiwari visits family of IB officer killed in NE Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari, along with other party colleagues on Friday visited the family of Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma whose body was found in North East district's Chand Bagh during the recent violence.

Sharma's body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in the northeast Delhi.

His family has accused expelled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councilor Tahir Hussain of his murder.

Hussain, was arrested by the police on Thursday. The police have lodged a case against under Sections 302,365,201,34 of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating it.

At least 53 people lost their lives and over 200 sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for four days in north-east Delhi last week. (ANI)

