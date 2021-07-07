Mansukh Mandaviya to be new Health Minister, Pradhan gets Education

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): In major changes of portfolios after the expansion of union council of ministers, Mansukh Mandaviya was on Wednesday given charge of both health and chemicals and fertilisers ministries.

As many as 43 leaders took oath in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

Home Minister Amit Shah will also oversee the newly-created ministry of Co-operation.

Dharmendra Pradhan has been given charge of the Ministry of Education and also of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Ahwini Vaishnaw has been appointed Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Minister.

(ANI)