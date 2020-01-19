Many family members of Cong heavyweights in Delhi poll fray

New Delhi [India], Jan 19 (ANI): The Congress has given tickets to the family members of many party heavyweights to contest the ensuing Delhi Assembly polls.

Congress has fielded party's Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra's daughter Shivani from Kalkaji where she will face the Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi.

Former Assembly Speaker Yoganand Shastri's daughter Priyanka Singh has been given the ticket contest from RK Puram.

According to the list which the Congress released on Saturday, Kunwar Karan Singh's daughter Akansha Ola is in the fray from Model Town, Hasan Ahmed's son Ali Mehndi from Mustafabad, and Master Bijender Singh's son Mandeep Singh from Nagloi Jat.

The Congress Campaign Committee chief Kirti Azad's wife Poonam Azad is contesting from Sangam Vihar.

Advocate Avneeth Tripathi Jain, who is the daughter-in-law of district unit president Kailash Jain, has been pitched from Babarpur, Ram Babu Sharma's Son Vipin Sharma and Boota Singh's son Arvinder Lovely from Deoli.

Five former Delhi Cabinet ministers including Arvinder Singh Lovely, AK Walia, Haroon Yusuf, Krishna Tirath and Narender Nath have also been fielded.

While Lovely will contest from Gandhi Nagar, Walia will try his luck from Krishna Nagar, Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, Tirath from Patel Nagar and Nath from Shahdara.

Mateen Ahmed is in the fray from Seelampur.

As some senior leaders are missing from the list, Congress has given a chance to some new faces like Amandeep Singh Sudan from Rajouri Garden, Radhika Khera from Janakpuri, and Shubham Sharma from Tuglakabad.

Alka Lamba, who returned to the party after leaving Aam Aadmi Party, has been fielded from Chandini Chowk. Neetu Verma has been fielded from Malviya Nagar.

While the BJP has declared 57 candidates for Delhi polls, AAP has declared all 70 candidates.

The Congress is yet to field candidates in 16 constituencies including New Delhi, the seat from which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting.

The voting in Delhi will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

