Many leaders from Congress, CPM, TMC want to join BJP: Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said that many leaders from Congress, CPM, and TMC are looking forward to joining the BJP.

Speaking to ANI on BJP MP Arjun Singh's statement that five leaders of TMC are leaving their party on which TMC MP Saugata Roy called Arjun Singh a third-class politician, Vijayvargiya said, " Time will tell who belongs to what class. Many TMC leaders want to join BJP and will join."

"BJP will fight independently, we believe in the politics of 51 per cent vote. It is true that many leaders from Congress, CPM and TMC want to join BJP and we will accommodate them as per their capability," he said.



When asked about 'Yojana' of cow cess in Madhya Pradesh, he said, "It is right. The people should thank Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh that something from their pocket will go for helping cows."

Amid rising speculation about political leaders leaving their parties to join opposition camps ahead of the Assembly polls in West Bengal, TMC MP Sougata Roy on Saturday said that he firmly stands with his party and will never join BJP.

Roy, while speaking to ANI slammed BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh as a "third-class" politician and "Bahubali".

"This is nothing but a part of BJP's campaign. It is BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya's technique to spread a lot of fake news," he added.

BJP MP Arjun Singh on Saturday made a statement that TMC MP Sougata Roy along with five other MPs are going to join BJP. (ANI)

