Many members from Congress are supporting us: Manipur CM

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 20 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Freiday that many members from Congress are supporting his government in the state.

"Many members from Congress and others are supporting us. MLAs are coming forward to support our government's work for development and welfare of the State. The decision on floor test will be taken by Governor but as of today, we have seen who got the majority," Singh said.

This came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Manipur with 28 votes. BJP candidate Leisemba Sanajaoba defeated Congress candidate T Mangibabu.

Earlier, three BJP MLAs resigned and joined Congress while four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs, an independent MLA and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA withdrew support to N Biren Singh-led government. (ANI)

