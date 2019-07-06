Many pro-poor schemes in Union Budget: Manohar Lal Khattar

Karnal (Haryana) [India], July 5 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday praised the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said 'many of the schemes in it are pro-poor'.

"The budget which came today is a great budget, there are many pro-poor schemes in the budget. While it is true that the tax liability on people who are well off will increase a little but there are special schemes which will benefit the poor people of the country," Khattar told reporters here.

Earlier today, bowing before her parents sitting in the Speaker's gallery of Lok Sabha, Sitharaman presented the historical budget that drew highest applause from women.

Khattar added that after the budget the poor people will now get increased benefits under the various schemes. "The poor people will now get approximately 3.5 lakhs instead of 2.5 lakhs to construct their houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Similarly, there are many other schemes which are pro-poor and pro-village. I will say this is a commendable budget," Khattar said.

The Haryana CM added that the Budget will also prove to be beneficial to the middle class of the country and give them some much-needed respite.

"Proposals like Rs 5 lakh minimum limit for taxpayers, an additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on interest on loans taken to purchase electric vehicles and additional deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on loans up to March 31, 2020, for buying affordable houses. Giving Rs 7 lakh benefit to home buyers would go a long way in giving the middle class the much-needed relief," Khattar said.

During the budget presentation, the government hardly faced any stiff opposition even during the announcement of additional cess of Rs 1 on petrol and diesel in the Parliament.

Sitharaman, who became the first full-time women Finance Minister to present budget, drew the loudest applause from members on announcement related to women with the Union Minister Smriti Irani taking the lead. Irani was sitting in the second row behind Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

