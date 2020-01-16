Many 'visionary initiatives' undertaken by Modi govt, says Ratan Tata

ANI |

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Industrialist Ratan Tata on Wednesday hailed the Prime Minister Modi government for undertaking numerous "visionary initiatives".

"Our Prime Minister, Home Minister and other members of the government have a vision for India. One can only be proud of what we have and support the government that is as visionary as this government has been. Many visionary initiatives are being taken up by the present regime," said Tata after laying the foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) along with Union Minister Amit Shah.

The Tata Education Development Trust is helping in developing the institute at Nasmed village of Gandhinagar, is partnering the government in setting up the IIS.

"I wish I was 20 years younger so that I could contribute more and could join this initiative with more energy" said Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons.

Stating that India is moving towards a 'new India', the industrialist said: "Most of the youth in the country need adequate opportunities. They will get this opportunity only when they are fully skilled. Without their skills, we cannot advance the country in the direction of progress."

"We need new skills and new capabilities. And this is possible only with visionary thinking, as we can understand from the establishment of this institution today, " he said.

He further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the opportunity to work in this mission of skill programme. (ANI)

