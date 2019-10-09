Representative Image
Representative Image

Maradu flats row: Kerala govt commissions engineer to give legal advice

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:33 IST

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Kerala government has commissioned engineer SB Sarvotay to give legal advice for the demolition of Maradu flat complexes.
Sarvotay will visit the area on Thursday.
The state government had earlier sanctioned Rs 1 crore to Maradu Municipality to make security arrangements related to vacating the flats and rehabilitation of the residents.
Before that, the Supreme Court had ordered compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each flat owner to be paid within four weeks.
On May 8, the judicature ordered the state government to demolish the buildings constructed in the Maradu area in Ernakulam, Kerala as it was in violation of CRZ rules. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:23 IST

UP government remembers farmers only in advertisements, says...

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government saying that it remembers the farmers only in the advertisements.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:20 IST

No agreements, MoUs to be inked during informal summit between...

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): No agreements, Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) or joint communique will be signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India for second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:46 IST

Chinese President to visit India from Oct 11 for informal summit

New Delhi [India],Oct 9 (ANI)  : Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India on October 11 for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:39 IST

Maharashtra: Heavy smoke detected in pantograph at Vashi station

Vashi (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Heavy smoke was detected in pantograph on Wednesday after overhead equipment tripped on Harbour line at Vashi station in a down local.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:17 IST

Kerala serial murder: Expert officials to be inducted into SIT...

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Police has decided to induct expert officials in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of six members of a family over a period of 14 years, state Police Chief Lok Nath Behera said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:16 IST

'Hindu Rashtra' is a flight of fantasy borne out of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his speech on Dussehra and said that "Hindu Rashtra" is a flight of fantasy borne out of insecurities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:16 IST

Pak using its diplomatic missions to push fake currency into...

London [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): Three years after India demonetised high currency notes to crackdown on black money, Pakistan has started producing, smuggling and circulating better quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) to finance illicit activities and militant groups, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:02 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Vizianagaram Wood market

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a wood market here in the wee hours of Wednesday. No casualties have been reported so far, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:54 IST

Mumbai: 2 arrested for raping hearing and speech impaired woman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Two men have been arrested by police for allegedly raping a 25-year-old hearing and speech impaired woman on October 6 in Thane.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:28 IST

Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that few places over Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:26 IST

Leh: SC judge inaugurates first govt operated day care for...

Leh (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Supreme Court Judge, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, inaugurated the first government-sponsored and operated Day Care-cum-Recreation Centre for senior citizens in Leh in presence of Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir, Gita Mittal, on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 08:21 IST

Rajasthan: 10 people drown during Durga idol immersion in Dholpur

Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Ten people drowned during Durga idol immersion in Dholpur on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl