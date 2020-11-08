Maratha reservation: Maratha Mashal Morcha suspends its protest outside CM's residence

Mumbai [India], November 8 (ANI): Amid the ongoing protests over the Maratha reservation, a group of the community under Maratha Mashal Morcha reached Matoshree, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Bandra on Saturday.

Maratha Mashal Morcha had attempted to organise the Mashal march here, but it did not materialise as the police did not allow protesters to hold it.

Later, Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab, and others came to meet Rajan Ghag, a leader of Maratha Mashal Morcha and president of Shiv Sangram Party, Vinayak Rao Mete.



Mete warned that if the government did not clarify it stand on Maratha reservation till Tuesday, he will meet Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding it.

The apex court in September had directed that no quota will be granted to people of the Maratha community in education and jobs in the state this year and referred the hearing on a batch of plea challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law granting Maratha reservation in education and jobs to a larger bench.

On October 27, the Supreme Court had adjourned for four weeks, the hearing on a plea filed by the Maharashtra government seeking the vacation of its stay on the reservation to the people of the Maratha community in education and jobs in the State. (ANI)

