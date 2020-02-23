Matter of great pride that US First Lady is visiting Delhi govt school: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday termed the scheduled visit of US First Lady Melania Trump to a government school in the national capital as 'a matter of great pride' for the state government, teachers, and students.

"It is a matter of great pride for the Delhi government, teachers, and students that US First Lady is visiting a state government school. It is a big appreciation for us that the work of AAP government in the education sector, especially 'Happiness Classes', is being recognised in the world," said Sisodia while speaking to ANI.

The names of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia, also the city government's Education Minister, were dropped from the school event where Melania Trump is scheduled to visit on February 25.

However, Sisodia expressed willingness to personally receive the First Lady along with Kejriwal and brief her about Hapinness Classes and its positive impact.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and I would have loved to personally receive the First Lady in Delhi government school and brief her about the concept of Happiness Classes and the positive impact that it has on students during her visit to classrooms," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister informed that certain concerns were expressed by the US Embassy regarding Kejriwal accompanying the First Lady during the school visit.

"Certain concerns were expressed by the US Embassy regarding Kejriwal and I accompanying the First Lady during the school visit. We respect the same. We welcome the First Lady wholeheartedly and will do our best to facilitate the tour," he said.

US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in India on a two-day visit on February 24-25.

Melania after reaching the Hyderabad House here on February 25 will visit a Delhi government school in Moti Bagh to meet the school children. The school is getting ready to welcome the US First Lady.

The school, which is situated in the residential area of Moti Bagh, will have massive security arrangements as well. Multi-layered security will be provided to her apart from the security cover of the US agencies.

After meeting kids, she is expected to attend 'Happiness Classes' started by the Delhi government. As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays, basic obedience aimed at reducing anxiety and stress levels among children. (ANI)

