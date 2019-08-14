Matter of Rahul Gandhi's visit referred to local administration: J-K Guv

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The office of the Jammu and Kashmir Governor on Wednesday said that the matter of Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state has been referred to the local administration who will be getting in touch with the Congress leader.

"Rahul Gandhi has taken four days to respond on an issue, which already stands clarified and settled. At present, the entire state administration is preoccupied with making arrangements for the celebration of Independence Day. The Governor has already referred the matter to the local administration which will get in touch with the MP at a convenient time. Governor has no further statement to make on this issue," read the official statement.

Earlier today, Gandhi had accepted Governor Satya Pal Malik's invitation to visit the Valley and asked him when he could come to review the situation after the abrogation of Article 370.

"Dear Maalik ji, I saw your feeble reply to my tweet. I accept your invitation to visit Jammu & Kashmir and meet the people, with no conditions attached. When can I come?" Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The exchange came a day after Malik accused him of "politicising" his invitation to him by seeking to bring a delegation of Opposition leaders along to create "further unrest and problems for the common people".

Security was heightened in the area after the Centre withdrew special status to Jammu and Kashmir and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act, 2019, bifurcating it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

