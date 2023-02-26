Matured voters of Karnataka don't care criticism against government: CM Bommai

Bagalkote (Karnataka) [India], February 26 (ANI): The people of Karnataka are mature and intelligent and they will not care for any criticism, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday while adding that the era of development has begun in the state and the incumbent government is striving hard for development in all the key sectors like irrigation, agriculture, industry, and social.

"Unable to digest development the opposition parties are making allegations and criticism," said Bommai.

Speaking to reporters at Banahatti Helipad here on Sunday, he said the Teradal Assembly constituency has developed in all fields under the leadership of MLA Siddu Savadi in the last five years.



"We will go before the people with the achievements of our government and are confident of our work. They will vote for the BJP with a message to do more work," said the CM.

Reacting to the race between Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly, Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D.K.Shivakumar for the CM's post, he said it is an internal matter of the Congress Party but the people of Karnataka have dumped leaders of that party after examining them by giving power.

"The people have not forgotten what happened during their regime. The Congress leaders might have forgotten but not the voters. The electorate knows well how much importance must be given to them. So, there is no question of the Congress Party coming back to power in the State," said Bommai.

"Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah come to Karnataka they inaugurated development works worth thousands of crores. On Monday, PM is coming to Shivamogga to open the airport. He came recently to distribute the Hakku patra for Lambanis, to inaugurate the Helicopter manufacturing unit and Jal Jeevan Mission. The duo has come for the inauguration of one or the other development work in the state," he said and added that this time, the maximum assistance has come to the State from the state and the union budget for several works, and the state has also reserved the matching grant.

On BJP leaders' allegation of not giving a ticket to the backward classes candidate in the Teradal constituency, the CM said this is an internal matter that will be resolved. (ANI)

