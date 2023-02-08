"Mauka museebat mein.... decade before 2014 will be known as the lost decade": PM Modi attacks Congress in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Attacking Congress over scams and controversies during the party-led United Progressive Alliance government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the decade before 2014 will be remembered as lost decade while the decade of 2030 will be India's decade.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's Address, the Prime Minister said opportunities were frittered away during 10 years of UPA rule and these were converted into troubles.

"Mauka museebat mein," he said .

PM Modi said the Indian economy was suffering between 2004 to 2014 and inflation was in double-digit for a large period. He said the country also suffered terror attacks.

"When something good happens, their sadness increases. In the history of the country's independence, 2004-2014 was full of scams. Terror attacks took place across the country in those 10 years," he said.

Prime Minister narrated a story to take a jibe at Congress and said they made laws but these were not properly implemented.

"Two youths went hunting in the forest. They started walking for some time keeping guns in the vehicle and a tiger appeared. What did they do? They showed the licence that I have the license of a gun. They (The opposition) also showed laws in the name of ending unemployment," he said.

PM Modi also referred electricity shortage and other paucities during the UPA rule.

"When the technology period was progressing, they were stuck in 2G. Mauka Musibat Mein. In 2010, there were the Commonwealth games which was an opportunity to present Indian youth capability but again it was Mauka Musibat Mein. Coal scam came to fore. Nobody can forget the 2008 Mumbai attack. But they did not have the courage to attack terrorism because of which the terrorists' morale was boosted," the Prime Minister said.

"The decade before 2014 will be remembered as the lost decade. The decade of 2030 is India's decade," he added.

PM Modi said that Congress lost the opportunity to unleash the country's capabilities during its 10-year rule.

"There were terror attacks in every part of India from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. India's capability is being recognised and people's capabilities are coming to the fore. The country was capable earlier also but between 2004-2014, they lost that opportunity. This became the UPA's identity, it converted every opportunity into trouble," he said.

Referring to the COVID pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the PM said that the manner in which the country steadied itself has filled people with hope and confidence.

"The pandemic divided the world and destruction due to war has caused instability in several countries. There is acute inflation, unemployment, and food crisis in several countries. Which Indian would not be proud that even in such times, the nation is the world's fith largest economy," the Prime Minister said.

"There are new possibilities in India. Supply chain issue has shaken the entire world, India is proceeding to fulfil the dearth. India is emerging as a manufacturing hub. The world is looking at India's prosperity as its own," he added.

PM Modi said there is positivity, hope, and trust for India across the world and referred to India's G20 Presidency.

"It is a matter of pride for the country for the 140 crore Indians. But I think this too is hurting some people. None among the 140 crore citizens can be sad about it and there should be self-introspection as to who are the people who are sad about this too," he said.

"Today all credible institutions of the world, all experts who deeply study the global effects and can also make predictions for the future, are very hopeful and excited for India. Why is this happening? Why is the entire world looking at India hopefully? The answer lies hidden in India's stability, its global reputation, its rising capability and new possibilities arising here," he added. (ANI)