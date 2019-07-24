West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh speaking to ANI
Maximum mob lynching in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:43 IST

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Reacting sharply to a letter written by 49 celebrities on the issue of mob lynching, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that maximum number of people are being lynched in West Bengal for 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.
Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "Maximum mob lynching is happening in Bengal. Most people are being lynched for saying Jai Shri Ram. Four party workers of BJP were killed and whosever is saying Jai Shri Ram is being lynched by a mob."
Cornering intellectuals over the issue, Ghosh added, "Despite this, intellectuals from the state are making maximum noise. I ask these intellectuals to take a tour of the whole country and see the law and order situation and if after coming back they have any shame, they should protest against it."
As many as 49 celebrities from different fields including singer Shubha Mudgal, actor Konkona Sen Sharma and filmmakers Shyam Benegal, Anurag Kashyap and Mani Ratnam, among others, have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over incidents of lynching in the country.
In the letter dated July 23, the celebrities have said that "exemplary punishment" should be meted out "swiftly and surely" in such cases. (ANI)

Andhra: ACB officials seize over 1 lakh from sub-registrar office

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday raided the office of Nuzividu sub-registrar and seized unaccounted money of Rs 1.10 lakh, police said.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:04 IST

Andhra Assembly passes Bill for 75% jobs to locals in industries

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill that provides 75 per cent of jobs in industries to local people.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:02 IST

IMA Ponzi scam: SIT arrests CA Iqbal Khan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team constituted by the Karnataka police to investigate the multi-crore IMA ponzi scam arrested a Chartered Accountant (CA) Iqbal Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime, S Girish, said on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:01 IST

It's a genuine grievance: Mamata on open letter about lynchings

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 24 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the open letter penned by 49 renowned personalities on lynching incidents in the country is a genuine grievance.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:55 IST

Death toll in Assam floods touches 75

Dispur (Assam) [India], July 24 (ANI): Assam death toll mounted to 75 after six persons lost their lives on Wednesday as floods continue to wreak havoc in various districts, Disaster Management Authority (DMA) said.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:54 IST

83 LOCs issued against loan defaulters to prevent them from...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): As many as 83 Look Out Circulars (LoCs) have been issued against promoters of companies who have defaulted on bank loans, to prevent them from leaving the country, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:52 IST

'Immediate need to frame policy for river basin management,...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) Director General Rajiv Ranjan Mishra has highlighted an immediate need to frame a comprehensive central policy document for river basin management and treated wastewater reuse.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:48 IST

Income Tax Day: Sitharaman asks tax officers to deal firmly with...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday exhorted the income tax officers to be prompt in redressing the grievances of the taxpayers and expand the tax base in a non-intrusive manner.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:18 IST

Kashmiri youth sets up a cafe in Srinagar, helps generate employment

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): With an aim to promote Kashmiri cuisine and culture and generating employment in the valley, a young entrepreneur, Adil Farooq has recently opened a cafe in Srinagar.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:13 IST

UP: Priyanka meeting Congress workers on daily basis

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is back into work mode after the Sonbhadra agitation and is meeting workers across all districts, according to sources.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:02 IST

LS passes bill to curb illicit deposits, Thakur says priority to...

New Delhi, July 24 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that will help tackle the menace of illicit deposit schemes in the country with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur stating that the first claim to recovered money will be of depositors and their data will not be shared.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 20:48 IST

Punjab: Museums at Gobindgarh Fort to have entry tickets

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 24 (ANI): Museums at the Gobindgarh Fort, in Amritsar will now have fixed rate entry tickets, in a bid to meet their operational, maintenance and upkeep expenses. Children under five will, however, be permitted free entry.

