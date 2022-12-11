"May join BJP after consulting people," says Gujarat AAP MLA Bhupat Bhayani

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 11 (ANI): Newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Visavadar, Bhupat Bhayani on Sunday indicated that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if it benefits farmers and people of his constituency.

Bhayani is one of the five AAP MLAs who were elected from Arvind Kejriwal's party in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections.

"I have been associated with BJP since 2001. And I left BJP two years ago. I have grown up with the ideology of RSS since childhood so my line of thinking is clear. Right now I am not going to join BJP. I will talk to people of my constituency and then take a decision," Bhayani said



"I have no plan to join BJP, but if it benefits farmers and people of my area, I may join, but that too after consulting people," added the AAP MLA.

Bhayani won by a margin of 7,063 votes in Visavadar constituency.

Bhayani got 65675 votes while BJP candidate Harshad Kumar Ribadiya Ribadiya bagged 58,771 votes.

BJP swept the Gujarat Assembly election with a whopping 156 out of the 182 Assembly seats, which is the highest number of seats any party has won after the formation of the state in 1960. Meanwhile, Congress bagged 17 seats while AAP managed to win 5 seats. BJP's vote share was recorded at 52.50 percent, Congress logged 27.28 percent while AAP witnessed vote share of 12.92 percent.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases -- on December 1 and 5. The approximate voter turnout in the second phase was 59.11 percent and in the first 63.14 percent. (ANI)

