Mayawati asks Centre to provide aid to the families of soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan face-off

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Thursday condemned the killing of soldiers who lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley and urged the Central government to provide all the help to their families within three months.

She also demanded the Centre to provide government jobs to one member in the families of the slain soldiers.

"The Prime Minister's statement that our soldiers sacrificed their lives while killing the enemy was a heartfelt tribute to them on the country's behalf. Now, it is the special responsibility of the Central and the state governments to provide all the possible help to their families and a government job to a family member within three months," the former UP Chief Minister's roughly translated tweet said.

"The scenes of mourning of the family members of those 20 soldiers who sacrificed their lives while fighting with the Chinese army for the country is painful. The soldiers have performed their duties and the entire country is proud of them. We all are with the victim's family," she said in another tweet.

The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16. (ANI)

