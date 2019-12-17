Mayawati demands rollback of CAA 2019, says 'BJP shouldn't create Emergency-like situation'

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday demanded the rollback of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 and added that its implementation would leave a negative impact on the society in near future.

"I demand the central government to take back this unconstitutional law, otherwise it may lead to negative consequences in the future. They should not create an Emergency-like circumstance like Congress did earlier."

"BSP's parliamentary party has also sought time to meet the President (Ram Nath Kovind). Our party will also raise our voices in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, against CAA 2019, and crimes against women," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added.

The statement from Mayawati comes in the wake of protests in several parts of the country over against the CAA, which was approved by Parliament in its recently concluded winter session and later given assent by the President.

The CAA 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)