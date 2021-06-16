Mayawati denies claim of BSP MLAs leaving ranks and joining SP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday denied claims of party MLAs joining Samajwadi Party (SP) and said that the SP is propagating lies as the legislators were suspended long back.

"SP is propagating lies about some BSP MLAs joining their party. We (BSP) had suspended them long back for conspiring with SP against a Dalit leader to defeat him in the Rajya Sabha polls," said BSP chief in a tweet.

Mayawati slammed SP for seeking publicity about meeting the suspended MLAs of BSP and said that it seems more like a manoeuvre for the election of the president and the block chief.

"By the way, this new drama of SP done yesterday to publicise in the media about meeting the suspended MLAs of BSP, etc., after the Panchayat elections in UP, seems more like a manoeuvre for the election of the president and the block chief," she said.



Mayawati said that SP knows that if these BSP MLAs are inducted into the party, there will be rebellion and a split in their party.

"If the SP had been a little honest towards these suspended MLAs, it would not have kept them hanging here and there till now. They know that if these BSP MLAs are inducted into SP, there will be rebellion and split in SP," she tweeted.

She further alleged that SP has always been anti-Dalit and the SP government stooped the works carried out by the BSP government for the welfare of people.

"It is well known that behaviour, character and outlook of the SP have always been anti-Dalit, and they are not ready to consider any bit of improvement. For this reason, the SP government brought down the works carried out by the BSP government for the welfare of people to halt especially changed the plans of making Bhadoi as a new Sant Ravidas Nagar district, which is highly condemnable," BSP chief further said.

She added that the BSP has emerged as a public aspirations party in UP and that will continue. (ANI)

