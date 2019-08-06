BSP chief Mayawati [Photo/ANI]
BSP chief Mayawati [Photo/ANI]

Mayawati hails revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Tuesday hailed the Centre's move of withdrawing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories by taking the decision to scrap Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.
Taking to Twitter, she said, "The demand for the removal of Section 370 and Article 35 A related to special status to Jammu and Kashmir was pending for a very long time. The BSP now expects that the people residing in there will be benefited from the Central Government's decision in this regard."
The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also claimed that the Buddhist community residing in Jammu and Kashmir are also happy with Centre's decision of making Ladakh a separate Union Territory.
"Similarly, with Leh-Ladakh being declared as a separate Union Territory, the long pending demand of the Buddhist community in Jammu and Kashmir has been fulfilled. BSP welcomes this decision. From this decision, the whole country especially the followers of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar who are Buddhist are very happy," she said in another tweet.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hailed the Central Government's decision on Jammu and Kashmir and hope that this move will bring "peace and development in the state."
A resolution removing the special status of the state under Article 370 was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Monday with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the constitutional provision was the "root cause of terrorism" in the state, and the Modi government was committed to making the state the most progressive in the country.
The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstained.
The revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir has been long on the agenda of the BJP and its predecessor Jana Sangh, but the earlier BJP-led governments in 1998 and 1999 had kept the issue along with other pet issues like Ram temple and uniform civil code on the backburner citing lack of a majority. Even the Modi 1.0 government did not resort to tinkering with the status of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:03 IST

Congress' Manish Tiwari trolled for mentioning 'Fifty Shades of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Congress leader Manish Tiwari on Tuesday found himself being trolled in the social media after he mentioned popular 2011 romance novel 'Fifty Shades of Grey' while speaking in Lok Sabha during the debate on Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:42 IST

SC reserves order on Tarun Tejpal's plea seeking quashing of charges

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the petition filed by former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal seeking quashing of charges against him in a sexual assault case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:39 IST

AgustaWestland case: Ratul Puri withdraws petition seeking...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Businessman Ratul Puri, who is under the scanner for allegedly receiving kickbacks in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, on Tuesday withdrew a petition from the Delhi High Court, which had sought a direction to the special CBI court to hear two of his applications before

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:36 IST

Unnao rape case: Court seeks status report from CBI on safety of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday sought a status report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the steps taken to ensure the safety of Unnao rape survivor, her family, and witnesses.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:34 IST

TMC not to support Article 370 scrapping: Mamata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday strongly opposed Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 and said that her party TMC cannot support the move as stakeholders were not taken into confidence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:33 IST

Trinamool walks out of Lok Sabha over JK Reorganisation Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Trinamool Congress on Tuesday staged a walkout from Lok Sabha opposing the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:26 IST

Uttarakhand: 9 children killed and 16 injured after bus falls...

Tehri (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): At least nine children were killed and 16 others injured when the school bus with 18 children in it fell into a gorge in Kangsali of Tehri Garhwal here on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:21 IST

Leh celebrates UT status

Leh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): There were street celebrations here to welcome the Central government's action conferring Union Territory status on Ladakh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:49 IST

Bifurcation of J-K as UTs constitutional tragedy, says Tewari

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Congress member Manish Tewari said on Tuesday that the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories was a "constitutional tragedy" and that Article 370 cannot be repealed without consulting the now dissolved constituency assembly.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:45 IST

Rahul Gandhi terms Article 370's removal as 'abuse of executive power'

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Breaking his silence over the removal of Article 370, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed the BJP-led government's move an "abuse of executive power" which "has grave implications for national security."

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:44 IST

Indian army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Machhal sector

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Indian Army foiled a major infiltration attempt on the border with Pakistan in the Machhal sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:38 IST

Where is Farooq Abdullah? DMK's Dayanidhi Maran asks Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran on Tuesday raised in Lok Sabha the absence of Farooq Abdullah, the lawmaker from Srinagar even as the House debated the government's resolution to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More
iocl