Mayawati hails revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:39 IST

AgustaWestland case: Ratul Puri withdraws petition seeking...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Businessman Ratul Puri, who is under the scanner for allegedly receiving kickbacks in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, on Tuesday withdrew a petition from the Delhi High Court, which had sought a direction to the special CBI court to hear two of his applications before