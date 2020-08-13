Mayawati hits out at UP govt over condition of health workers engaged in COVID duties

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday alleged that proper facilities are not being provided to doctors engaged in treating coronavirus patients and the situation is worsening as the state government is intimidating them.

She claimed that in-charges of 32 health centres in Varanasi have submitted their resignation due to prevailing conditions.

"Due to lack of proper facilities in UP, the situation is worsening due to government pressure/intimidation on the doctors engaged in the service of the corona victims by risking their lives, due to which in-charges of 32 health centres in Varanasi have given resignation. It would be better if the government provide them with complete facilities and takes service from them without discrimination," Mayawati tweeted.

The BSP chief alleged that the situation of health workers at corona centers and private hospitals are very bad due to which they are forced to attempt suicide.

"Also, the condition of corona health workers in corona centres and private hospitals is very bad, due to which they are forced to attempt suicide. It is very sad. BSP demands that the government should formulate policies by providing resources and implementing it," she said in another tweet.

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,583 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The total number of active cases till date stands at 49,347 while total 84,661 people have recovered from the disease. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state reached 2,230. (ANI)

