BSP chief Mayawati (File photo)

Mayawati hits out at UP govt over issue of sacking of 25,000 home guards

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:45 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of sacking of 25,000 home guards in the state.
In a tweet, Mayawati asked the state government why it is giving punishment to the family of the 25,000 home guards, who have been removed from their post in order to hide its faulty economic policies.
She said, "This will increase anarchy in the state. Why the government is fanning unemployment in the state instead of providing jobs?"
"The government should concentrate on the welfare of the people," she added.
Yesterday, the Uttar Pradesh government has terminated the services of 25,000 home guards of the police department in the state.
The Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters in Prayagraj stated in an order that 25,000 home guards will be relieved from their duties. However, later in the day, Home Guard Minister Chetan Chauhan clarified that no official letter had been received from the Home Department in this regard and that no one will be removed from their jobs.
Chauhan on Tuesday said that due to budget constraints, the days of duties will be less but the service of home guards won't be terminated.
"We have not received any official letter from the Home Department. I assure that no one will be removed from their jobs. No formal decision has been taken. Due to budget constraint, the days of duty will be reduced to 20-22 from 30 days," said Chauhan.
Chauhan said that he will also meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the matter. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:25 IST

