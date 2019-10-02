Mayawati lauds SC for recalling verdict on dilution of SC/ST Act

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati on Wednesday lauded the apex court's recent judgement recalling its earlier order diluting the stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The BSP president also took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress on the issue.

"The Honourable Supreme Court, while restoring the provisions of SC / ST Act 1989, in its judgment yesterday, has substantiated the facts regarding the bitter life realities and struggles of the Dalit society. This especially exposes the 'Dalit love' of the ruling BJP and Congress. Country and society's awareness is important," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday recalled its earlier order that diluted the stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, while restoring automatic arrest in such cases.

Mayawati also attacked the two parties on the recent NITI Aayog's School Education Quality Index in which Uttar Pradesh was the worst performer.

In another tweet in Hindi, she stated, "Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are on the lowermost position in NITI Aayog's ratings on school education. Today on Gandhi Jayanti, will Congress and BJP, the parties that have ruled the country and state for the longest, be able to answer the public over this shameful public crisis?" (ANI)

