BSP National President Mayawati. File Photo/ANI
BSP National President Mayawati. File Photo/ANI

Mayawati questions law and order condition in UP

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:59 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Wednesday questioned the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.
Citing National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister slammed the incumbent Uttar Pradesh government and tweeted, "After a long delay, the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) has issued statistics related to crime. The data is now in the public domain. The data clearly indicates that the state and central governments need to work with conviction to address the crime issues, especially regarding women's safety. The situation of Uttar Pradesh is the worst and this is at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power both in the state and at the centre".
The government on October 21 released the NCRB report on 2017 crime statistics which states that over 50 lakhs cognizable crimes were registered in the country that year.
In 2017, majority of the cases under crimes against women out of total IPC crimes against women were registered under 'Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives' (33.2%) followed by 'Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty' (27.3%), 'Kidnapping & Abduction of Women' (21.0%) and 'Rape' (10.3%), the report claimed. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:19 IST

Stockholm: Piyush Goyal meets Sweden's Business minister, says...

Stockholm [Sweden], Oct 23 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met Sweden's Minister for Business, Industry, and Innovation, Ibrahim Baylan and said that the Swedish are "very interested" in India's transport and energy sector.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:18 IST

Over 13 people, 150 animals killed in 6 days in K'taka floods

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The human death toll due to floods in Karnataka has reached 13 on Wednesday revealing the extent of devastation left by the relentless downpour and floods that lashed the state since October 18 till today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:53 IST

Bengaluru: Youth Congress holds protest against govt over K'taka flood

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Youth Congress workers on Wednesday staged a protest in Bengaluru's Maurya circle against the central government and the state government over Karnataka flood.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:45 IST

Varsity administration is curtailing our democratic rights:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A day after the students of Jamia Milia Islamia University filed a police complaint alleging that some people attacked them on university administration's direction on Tuesday, the students on Wednesday alleged that the varsity is attempting to curtail their democratic

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:25 IST

SC refuses urgent hearing into plea seeking resumption of Goa...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to set up a bench to urgently hear a petition filed by the Goa government seeking resumption of construction work of a new international airport in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:23 IST

Delhi: Jamia University students allege they were attacked on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Jamia Millia Islamia University students on Tuesday complained to the police that they were attacked by some people on the instruction of the university administration when they were protesting against a notice issued to five students.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:02 IST

Terrorist group AGH has been wiped out, says J-K DGP

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India] Oct 23 (ANI): A day after terrorist Zakir Musa's successor Abdul Hameed Lelhari was killed in Awantipora encounter on Tuesday, Jammu Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind group (AGH) has been wiped out.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:57 IST

Jharkhand: Six opposition MLAs join BJP ahead of assembly elections

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, six MLAs from opposition parties joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:56 IST

SC refuses urgent hearing into Noida Sunburn festival's plea...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to give an urgent hearing to a plea filed by the organizers of the Noida Sunburn festival challenging the order of the Allahabad High Court which has levied a ban on speakers and DJs between 5 pm to 9 pm.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:53 IST

Congress extends supports to DK Shivakumar

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail for alleged involvement in a money laundering case, has received party's support which dubbed formers' arrest as "vendetta politics".

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:46 IST

Former K'taka CM Siddaramaiah takes stock of damage due to...

(Badami) Karnataka [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday visited Badami town to take the stock of the damage due to floods.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:38 IST

Other accused enlarged on bail, says Chidambaram seeking bail in ED case

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday moved a bail petition in the INX Media money laundering case asserting that all the other accused in the matter have been granted bail.

Read More
iocl