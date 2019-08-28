Mayawati re-elected as BSP chief

BSP chief Mayawati
ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:29 IST

Lucknow [India], Aug 28 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati was on Wednesday unanimously re-elected as the national president of the party at a special meeting here.
Senior office-bearers of the party's central executive committee, state party units and party representatives from all over the country were present at the meeting.
The main agenda of the meeting, held at the BSP office here, was the election of party chief in accordance with the party constitution.
After completion of various formalities, it was announced that Mayawati has been unanimously re-elected as party chief.
Mayawati has been a four-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and a member of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:51 IST

