Mayawati seeks stringent action against attackers of BSP Delhi candidate Narayan Dutt Sharma

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Bahujan Samajwadi (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Thursday condemned the attack on her party leader Narayan Dutt Sharma in Badarpur and termed it "shameful."

"The attack on Shri Narayan Dutt Sharma, BSP candidate from Badarpur in Delhi Assembly is shameful. The Chief Election Commission and the Delhi police should take this cognizance. Strict legal proceedings should begin against the culprits. Also, I appeal to people to give a befitting reply by voting for your party's candidate and make him a winner. "

Sharma was allegedly attacked by unknown people here in the early hours on Thursday. While speaking to ANI, he had said that his car was blocked by another vehicle and a couple of men attacked him.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma, who was attacked said, "I was returning from a meeting when some unknown people intercepted my way and attacked my car with sticks. They were eight or 10 people. I was injured due to shards of glass. I think it is part of the conspiracy of my opposition against whom I am fighting the polls. It was done to bring down the morale of my party workers. If we have not driven the car away it could have been a disastrous attack on me."(ANI)