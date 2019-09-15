BSP chief Mayawati. Photo/Twitter
BSP chief Mayawati. Photo/Twitter

Mayawati seeks Union Ministers' apology for blaming 'lack of technology' for unemployment

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday asked the Central government ministers to apologise for their alleged claims that there is no dearth of job opportunities in the country but there is a lack of qualification among north Indian candidates.
"After the hilarious statements by the Central ministers regarding the period of economic slowdown and other problems, rather than solving the problem of unemployment in the nation, particularly in the northern region, it is shameful that some of them have stated that there is a lack of qualification for which an apology should be issued to the nation," Mayawati's tweet in Hindi reads.
Mayawati's statement comes a day later after Union Minister Santosh Gangwar said that there is a lack of qualifications among North Indian candidates, while there is no dearth of opportunities.
"I want to say that there is no dearth of job opportunities in the country. Those who come for recruitment in north India often complain that they are unable to find the quality in candidates required for the post they are hiring for," said Gangwar, MoS (Independent Charge), Ministry of Labour and Employment, while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.
"I am looking after the same ministry and I monitor the situation on a daily basis. There is no dearth of employment in the country. We have employment exchanges for the purpose and we have also developed a separate system. Our ministry monitors the situation," Gangwar added.
Gangwar's statement came at a time when the economy slumped to a seven-year low of 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago. The economic slowdown coupled with employment has raised concern among economists and politicians who are holding the Centre responsible for it.
The slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation had said in a statement.
Gangwar, however, later issued a clarification stating that he had made the statement in the context of giving skill training to the youth.
"I had spoken that in a different context. I said there is a lack of skill and our government has started a Skill Development Ministry to assure that the youths are given training as per the requirements of the job. That is how the work is going on," Gangwar told ANI on Sunday.
Earlier today, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also said that the growing unemployment in the country was due to the use of the new technology.
"These days the people are unemployed because of the new technology. Earlier 1,000 people used to work in a factory. Now 200 are operating it," Athawale told ANI. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:09 IST

Centre afraid of facing uncomfortable queries, Cong on denial of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): The Congress party on Sunday said the Central government was afraid of facing 'uncomfortable questions' after the grand old party was denied the chairmanship of two important Parliamentary Standing Committees on -- Finance and External Affairs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 17:51 IST

Air India to serve low-fat diet to their crew

New Delhi, (India), Sept 15,(ANI): National Carrier Air India (AI) has decided to serve special low-fat diet meals for its crew members.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 17:38 IST

Delhi: Foreign liquor racket busted, 240 bottles seized, 3 held

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Excise Department on Sunday said that a gang, who was supplying illegal foreign liquor, was busted in Delhi and 240 bottles of foreign liquor were also seized.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 17:36 IST

Chhattisgarh: 3 Naxals including wanted commander killed in...

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Three Naxals including a commander carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head were gunned down by the security forces in Sukma district on Saturday, Chhattisgarh police on Sunday said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 17:35 IST

UP: 1 dead, 2 injured following explosion in a cracker...

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A person was killed and two were left injured following an explosion at the residence of a firecracker manufacturer on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 17:20 IST

Jharkhand: If CM doesn't apologise, legal action will be taken,...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said if Chief Minister Raghubar Das does not apologies for his false allegations, then he would initiate legal action against him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 17:16 IST

AP: 11 dead after boat capsizes in Godavari River

Devipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): In a major tragedy, 11 people died on Sunday afternoon when a tourist boat carrying 61 persons onboard capsized in the Godavari River near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 17:12 IST

Bihar Mahagathbandhan announces event to end rumors of rift in alliance

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): In a bid to put an end to the rumours of a rift in the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, all political parties of the grand alliance will organise an event on the death anniversary of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia to exhibit strength.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 17:07 IST

Odisha: Three persons arrested with cache of drugs in Balasore

Balasore (Odisha) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): The district police arrested three persons with a cache of brown sugar and cash around Rs 10 lakh on Sunday here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 17:01 IST

MP: Some houses collapse due to heavy rain in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Due to incessant rains in Mandsaur district, several houses were damaged and some houses collapsed in the area on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:57 IST

K'taka: Cong supporters protest against Amit Shah's call to...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Congress supporters on Sunday staged a protest in Bengaluru against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call to culturally unify India with Hindi as it's national language.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:44 IST

Development is important, says Devendra Fadnavis on Aarey forest razing

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the government is bound to cut trees in Mumbai's Aarey forest area as "development is important".

Read More
iocl