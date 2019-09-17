Mayawati slams "cheat" Congress after 6 BSP MLAs join it

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): After all the six MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party joined the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday lashed out at the "betrayal" by the "untrustworthy and cheat" Congress.

Mayawati took to Twitter to post "Congress party in Rajasthan has once again proved that it is irresponsible and cheat party by breaking all the six BSP MLAs."

"This is a betrayal with the BSP movement and it is done when the BSP was supporting Congress in Rajasthan from outside," she said.

In another tweet, Mayawati said that instead of fighting its bitter opponents, Congress always hurts those which provide it support and cooperation.

"Congress is a party which is against people belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Castes (OBC) and has never been serious and honest in matters of providing Reservation to these castes," she said.

The BSP chief in another tweet accused Congress of remaining in opposition to the ideals of Humanity propounded by Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. She added, "It is because of this reason that Ambedkar had to resign from the post of the country's first Law Minister. The Congress never let him get elected in the Lok Sabha nor gave him Bharat Ratna. It is very disheartening and shameful."

In a big jolt to BSP, all six members of Rajasthan Assembly belonging to Bahujan Samaj Party joined Congress on late Monday night.

The six BSP MLAs namely, Rajendra Gudd (Udaipurwati), Jogendra Singh Awana (Nadbai), Wajib Ali, Lakhan Singh Meena (Karoli), Sandeep Yadav (Tijara) and Deepchand Kheria (Kishangarhbas) took Congress membership on Sunday. (ANI)

