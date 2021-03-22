Mayawati slams UP govt over prevailing law and order situation

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the prevailing law and order situation in the state.



"UP's extremely sad and shameful Hathras gang-rape victim's family is constantly facing difficulties in getting justice, but now the new facts that have come to light in the court, are raising serious questions on working style of the government," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

"The UP government is in the dock again, after the High court ordered the investigation of the matter that involved threatening the witnesses. People are forced to think how the victims will get justice? The common belief that there is a criminal rule in UP and getting justice is very difficult, is it wrong?" she asked. (ANI)

