Mayawati takes jibe at Bhagwat's DNA remark, says huge difference between RSS' words, deeds

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday took a jibe at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's DNA remark asserting that no one is going to believe him, adding that there is a huge difference between the words and deeds of RSS.

According to a statement of the BSP, Mayawati questioned the RSS if it believes in Hindu-Muslim unity then why it has been unable to institutionalize its ideals in BJP or to make the BJP government implement the ideology recently floated by Mohan Bhagwat.

"BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and other states are running on narrow agenda of RSS. Nobody is going to believe him (Mohan Bhagwat) because everyone knows their words and action don't match. BJP does not have any existence without the support and cooperation of RSS. Despite this, RSS is unable to make BJP and its governments follow what he (Mohan Bhagwat) said yesterday. This is clear that the words and deeds of RSS don't match. Whatever they say especially in matters of casteism, communalism and religion, they do the opposite," read her statement in Hindi.



"RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks that the DNA of all Indians is the same and violence is against Hindutva at a programme in Ghaziabad on Sunday is not going down well with the people as there is a difference in the words and actions of the Sangh, BJP and the government that is there for everyone to see," Mayawati said.

Stating that those indulging in mob lynching are against Hindutva, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday asserted that the law should punish them without any partiality.

"Cow is a holy animal but those who are indulging in lynching are going against Hindutva. Law should take its own course against them without any partiality," said Bhagwat during a book launch on Sunday.

He further said, "The concept of Hindu-Muslim unity is misquoted because there is no difference between them as it has been proven that we are the descendants of the same ancestors from the last 40,000 years. People of India have the same DNA."

Speaking at an event organised by Muslim Rashtriya Manch, which is the Muslim wing of the RSS, Bhagwat said there can never be any dominance of either Hindus or Muslims. "There can only be the dominance of Indians," Bhagwat said. (ANI)

