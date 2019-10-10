Mayawati targets UP govt over law and order situation in state

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday raked up the issue of law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government to take requisite measures to reduce the crime.

The comments from the former Mayawati came just days after a youth named Pushpendra Yadav was allegedly killed in an encounter by the police in Jhansi.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "If the crime is taking place openly in the capital city Lucknow, then the plight of other districts is understandable. There is a lot of public resentment and uneasiness among the public pertaining to the fake encounter. Voices are raised against it. It is clear that there is no law and order in UP rather the region is dominated by jungle raj of criminals."

Samajwadi Party headed by Akhilesh Yadav has also alleged that Pushpendra has been killed for his alleged involvement in an illegal sand mining case.

Akhilesh Yadav also visited Jhansi on Wednesday to meet the family members of the deceased even as a magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the case. (ANI)

