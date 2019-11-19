Mayawati urges Centre to take immediate steps to combat pollution

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 : Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday expressed her concern over pollution in the state and urged the central government to take immediate action on it.

"Pollution is not just the problem of Delhi alone but the entire country and especially a populous state like UP. Many cities are suffering from this terrible problem. It is now very important to pay proper attention to it and understand the root causes of pollution. It is necessary that the government should focus on the causes of pollution and take immediate action," Mayawati said in a tweet.

In another tweet following this, she claimed that due to the negligence of government pollution has become a mass problem and people have to stage protests against it.

"Due to the negligence of pollution has taken the form of a mass public problem and people are being forced to take to the streets against it. Therefore, after a discussion in Parliament on pollution, it needs to be implemented strictly by making a concrete policy and program on it, which will be the biggest work in the interest of the public," she said.

Delhi and its adjoining regions have been battling severe pollution levels in the last few days mainly due to stubble burning by farmers in Haryana and Punjab. Air quality deteriorates every winter owing to incidents of farm fires in the two states.

