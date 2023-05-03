"Maybe Sharad Pawar wanted new generation to step forward": Praful Patel on NCP chief's resignation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): A day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar resigned from his post, party vice president Praful Patel on Wednesday said that the NCP veteran is in favour of the new generation to step forward.

Adressing the media persons, Patel said, "Sharad Pawar, yesterday, said again and again that there should be a generational change. Maybe he wanted a new generation to step forward. None of us knew about it beforehand...He has asked for some time and we should grant him that. Some of our workers wanted him to withdraw his resignation. Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, I, Chhagan Bhujbal and others - we tried to speak to him today. We requested him again. But as I said, we should give him a day or two."

Asked if Sharad Pawar announced his resignation as NCP's national president due to the party's internal politics, Patel said the party is united.

"Everyone stands together under the leadership of Pawar Sahab. NCP, as a party, will remain united. No factions will appear..." he said.

NCP vice president Praful Patel stressed that he has no interest in becoming the national president of the party.

"No such question arises unless a final decision on the resignation of Sharad Pawar is taken. Personally, I am not ready to take up this responsibility. I am already the national vice president of the party, it is a glorious post. I already have a lot of responsibilities. So, I have no interest in becoming the party's national president," he said.

In a major political development, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he has decided to step down as party chief drawing emotional reactions from thousands of NCP leaders, workers and supporters who urged him to reconsider the decision.

The move also came as a surprise in political circles with Pawar, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister and union minister, seen as a key architect of moves towards opposition unity ahead of the 2024 electoral battle.

Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, who had earlier said that "Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back" later said that the NCP veteran would take two to three days to rethink his decision.

Pawar, who founded the NCP in 1999, has held the post of party chief for the past 24 years.

Sharad Pawar, while announcing his decision, said he will not contest elections. He recommended a committee of senior NCP leaders to decide on the future course of action.

The committee will include Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, PC Chacko, Narhari Zirwal, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujabl, Dilip Walse-Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Jaydev Gaikwad and chiefs of party frontal cells, he said.

"Since the formation of the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999, I have had the privilege of being elected as its President, which today is in its 24th year. This entire journey of being in public life, which began on May 1, 1960, has continued unabated for the past 63 years, having served Maharashtra and India in various capacities during this period," Pawar said.

"I have three-year tenure remaining in Rajya Sabha. I will not contest elections henceforth. In these three years, I will concentrate more on issues concerning to state and the country. I will not take any additional responsibilities. I started my political career on May 1, 1960. Yesterday we celebrated May Day. After this prolonged political career, one must think about stopping somewhere. One must not be greedy. I will never take the position of sticking to a post after so many years. Therefore, you might feel uneasy. But I have decided to retire from the post of the NCP chief, " Pawar added.

Pawar, 82, became an MLA for the first time at the young age of 27, before becoming the youngest Chief Minister of the state, at the age of 38, in 1978.

The four-time chief minister of Maharashtra has also served as Defence Minister. He was Agriculture Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

He was the first and former president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which was founded in 1999, after separating from the Indian National Congress.

Sharad Pawar had founded NCP after his ouster from Congress. He, Tariq Anwar and PA Sangma had raised a revolt in the Congress Working Committee on the issue of Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin leading to a split in the party.

NCP soon earned the recognition of a national party, after registering its presence in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Meghalaya and Manipur. However, it lost the tag this year.

Pawar belongs to rural Maharashtra and is sometimes referred to as 'Chanakya' in political circles. He played a crucial role in the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi, the alliance between Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP.

Speaking after the release of his autobiography, Pawar said that it was time for a new generation to guide the party and the direction it intends to take.

The NCP leader, however, said that he would not take retirement from public life even after resigning from the party post.

"Even though I am stepping down from the post of president, I am not retiring from public life. Constant travel has become an integral part of my life. I will continue attending public events, and meetings. Whether in Pune, Mumbai, Baramati, Delhi or any other part of India, I will be available to all of you as usual. I will continue to work round the clock to solve the people's problems," he said.

Moments after senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the party president's post, Ajit Pawar supported the decision saying that the next party chief will work under Sharad Pawar only.

"Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) will always be the head of the NCP family. Whoever will be the new President will work only under Pawar Saheb's guidance," Ajit Pawar told the party cadre who were protesting against Sharad Pawar's decision urging him to withdraw it.

Party workers and leaders, however, demanded that Sharad Pawar withdraw his decision.

"We are not ready to accept your decision of resigning from the post of NCP president. We want you to reconsider your decision," said an NCP leader.

Those urging Pawar to reconsider his decision included Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Awhad and Dilip Walse Patil.

Several leaders including Jayant Patil broke down after the Veteran politician's announcement.

NCP workers protested outside Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre, urging Pawar to take his decision back.

Ajit Pawar asked the party workers and leaders not to become emotional.

"Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has decided and will not take it back."

Ajit Pawar said the members of the committee suggested by Sharad Pawar to elect the next party President are "not from outside, but are from within the NCP family itself".

Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule along with several other party leaders held talks with protesting party workers.

Ajit Pawar assured the protesting workers that the prominent leaders are going to meet Sharad Pawar, and urged the workers to go back home.

He later said that they conveyed to Sharad Pawar that workers want him to remain the party president.

"We told him (Sharad Pawar) that the workers are quite upset. We also told him that party workers want him to remain the party president along with having a working president. He said he will rethink his decision and needs 2-3 days..." NCP leader Ajit Pawar told reporters as he held talks with protesting party workers in Mumbai.

Party MP Praful Patel said they have requested Sharad Pawar with folded hand to withdraw the decision.

"I request him to withdraw the decision on behalf of all. The state and the country need his leadership."

"In an attempt to pacify agitated party workers, Patel said, "Repeating the same thing won't solve any purpose and its meaningless. We senior leaders will talk to Pawar Saheb."

Reacting to Pawar's decision, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said Pawar's decision is NCP's internal matter.

"It is his personal decision. He is a senior leader and he has decided something. Brainstorming over several issues is going on within his party. So, it will not be right for us to react on this. We will keep an eye on the situation and react after a day or two".

The development has come amid some recent reports that Ajit Pawar may be warming up to BJP amid his ambitions to be chief minister. Ajit Pawar, a former state Deputy Chief Minister, has denied these reports. (ANI)