MCD by-polls: AAP announces candidates for 5 wards

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced candidates for by-elections in two wards of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and three wards of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).



In the NDMC, Ram Chander will be contesting from Rohini-C ward while Sunita Mishra will contest from Shalimarbagh ward as AAP candidates.

In EDMC, AAP leader Vijay Kumar will be contesting from Trilokpuri ward, Dhirender Kumar from Kalyanpuri ward and Mohd Ishraq Khan from Chauhan Bangar ward.

According to Election officials, the by-polls will be held between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm on February 28 and the results will be announced on March 3. (ANI)

