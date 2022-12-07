MCD polls: Counting of votes to be held at 42 centres tomorrow

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Delhi State Election Commission has geared up for the counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections tomorrow.

The counting will commence from 8 am onwards.

For this purpose, the Commission has set up 42 counting centres across the city. 68 Election Observers have already been deployed by the Commission under whose supervision the counting of votes shall be carried out by the Returning Officers in the presence of candidates or their representatives.

Further, the Commission has also deployed 136 engineers from Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) at these counting centres to attend to any technical issues regarding the EVMs which may arise during the counting of votes.

Special Media Rooms to facilitate viewing of live results on the Commission's web portal on the LED screens at these 42 counting centres.



These centres shall be under multi-layered security and entry of persons authorized by the Commission shall only be allowed by the security personnel deployed at these centres.

Though mobile phone use has been allowed inside these centres, the same is restricted to the designated areas only as per instructions of RO/SEC.

A Media Centre has also been set up at SEC (HQ) at Nigam Bhawan, Kashmere Gate for the Media personnel to view live results of the elections starting from 8 am onwards.

The voting for 250 wards of MCD elections was conducted on December 4. (ANI)





