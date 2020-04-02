Measures by govt to deal with coronavirus crisis have grave shortcomings: Congress Working Committee

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) said on Thursday that measures taken by the BJP-led government to deal with the coronavirus threat have several "grave shortcomings" and the first priority is the containment of the spread of the virus by extensive testing, medical treatment to the infected persons and enhancing.

A statement issued by CWC after its meeting through video conferencing said India and the whole world faces an unprecedented crisis of rapid spread of coronavirus or COVID-19 and it can claim hundreds of thousands of lives and devastate the world's economy.

The CWC said the party has extended its total support to the central and state governments in their efforts to deal with the grave and unfolding circumstances and the party pledges to continue its unstinted support.

The party said the first priority was the containment of the spread of the virus by extensive testing, medical treatment to the infected persons, and substantial enhancement of capacity, infrastructure and human resources.

It said livelihood support to poor people, especially daily-wage earners and migrant workers, maintenance of supply of goods and services, measures to deal with a sliding economy and adequate and comprehensive preparations for harvesting and procurement of rabi crops were the other priorities.

"It is in a spirit of co-operation and constructive criticism that the CWC wishes to point out that the measures taken by the Modi government so far leave much to be desired and there are several grave shortcomings. It is imperative that we address these shortcomings," the party said.

Later answering questions, party leader KC Venugopal said that government should convene an all-party meeting to discuss the crisis.

He accused the government of being rigid on the matter.

"All party meeting should be initiated by the government. Unfortunately, the government side is very-very rigid on this matter. They are not calling leaders of the opposition," he said. (ANI)

