P Chidambaram (File photo)
Medical tests of P Chidambaram conducted inside CBI headquarters: Sources

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Medical tests of former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram were conducted inside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters here, sources said.
Chidambaram was arrested in the INX Media case on Wednesday night after he failed to get relief from the Supreme Court over CBI and ED's pursuit of him as the matter was not heard by the court despite repeated efforts of his lawyers.
After his arrest by the CBI from his Jor Bagh residence, Chidambaram, 73, was taken to headquarters of the probe agency. He is likely to be produced before a CBI court at the Rouse Avenue on Thursday.
Earlier, the former Finance Minister made a dramatic appearance at the Congress headquarters here and addressed a press conference in which he rejected the charges against him and his son in the INX Media case and said "lies" were being spread by "pathological liars."
He then left for his Jor Bagh residence from the Congress office and teams of the CBI and the ED reached soon after.
He was arrested in the glare of media after over an hour-long drama during which some officials scaled the gates to gain entry to his house. Supporters of the former Finance Minister raised slogans and tried to stop officials from taking him away. Some of them also blocked the road in protest.
CBI sources said that Chidambaram was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by a competent court.
The CBI and ED filed caveats in the Supreme Court over Chidambaram's plea seeking protection from arrest in the INX media case.
Rejecting the charges against him and his son Karti in the INX Media case, Chidambaram said FIR does not impute any wrongdoing by him and there was no chargesheet either by the CBI or ED before the competent authority.
The CBI had on late Tuesday night put up a notice outside his residence to appear before them in two hours prompting his lawyer to request the investigation agency not to take any coercive action until the hearing of Chidambaram's plea in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. (ANI)

