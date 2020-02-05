Meenakshi Lekhi slams AAP, says party's connection with Shaheen Bagh shooter is established

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): After photographs of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar surfaced along with AAP leaders, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led party saying that the connection of Gujjar with AAP is established.

Speaking to ANI, Lekhi said, "Kapil's connection with AAP is established. AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh made him join AAP. There was an attempt to disturb the atmosphere in Delhi because a leader of AAP had said that anything can happen in Delhi after February 2."

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri alleged that the Shaheen Bagh firing incident was pre-planned by AAP.

"How can Sanjay Singh say that there will be disturbance in Delhi on February 2. It was so because he knew that the incident of firing will take place at Shaheen Bagh with the help of the AAP worker. So this was pre-planned by the AAP," Bidhuri said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, "It is clear now. Sanjay Singh made him (Kapil) join the AAP. This was all AAP's conspiracy."

Kapil was detained by police on Saturday following the firing incident and an FIR was registered against him. He had, on February 1, opened fire in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are going on for over 50 days.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday revealed that Kapil is associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) based on photographs recovered from his phone in which he and his father are seen along with prominent leaders of the party.

The photos recovered from the phone of the Kapil show him and his father Gaje Singh with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh and are allegedly from 2019 on the day when the father-son duo joined AAP. (ANI)

