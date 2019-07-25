Meeting between Kumaraswamy, Ramalinga Reddy concludes in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI): A meeting between caretaker Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy concluded on Thursday afternoon.

Reddy's daughter Congress MLA Soumya Reddy was also present at the meeting.

Yesterday, in an apparent hint that JD(S) could part ways with Congress, the defeated Karnataka Chief Minister had asserted that both the parties are free and if the coalition does not work out, he will focus on strengthening the party.

Senior Congress leader Reddy, who was amongst the dissident legislators, had on July 18 confirmed that he would remain in the party and vote in favour of Karnataka coalition government in the state Assembly.

Reddy, who along with nine Congress-JD(S) MLAs resigned on July 6, had said that he tendered his resignation due to party's internal matters.

"My reasons (of resignation) were purely internal and not related to high command, the Congress party, or the Chief Minister," he had said. (ANI)

