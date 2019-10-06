Meeting between NC leaders and Farooq Abdullah a sign of normalcy returning: Cong leaders Dikshit, Tulsi

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Sunday hailed the meeting of National Conference (NC) delegation with former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

"The meeting is a good sign. We will at least get to know what their condition is. But I do not understand why the political leaders are being kept under detention," Dikshit told ANI here.

"Keeping people under the house arrest in these situations is not good. It is the sign of a government, which is afraid. You had formed government in the state with these leaders in the past, and now have put them under house arrest when they showed dissent with your decision," added Dikshit.

Earlier today, a 15-member delegation of the NC met with their party president Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar where he is currently under house arrest since the abrogation of Article 370.

The delegation will also meet his son Omar Abdullah later in the day.

The meeting comes a day after the party was permitted by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to meet the father-son duo.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer KTS Tulsi also welcomed the meeting and said that it would boost the confidence of the local population.

"This is an indication that the situation is moving towards normalcy. This development will give confidence to the local people," Tulsi told ANI here. (ANI)

