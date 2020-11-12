Meeting held at Karnataka minister's residence amid speculation of Cabinet reshuffle

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI): A meeting of senior BJP MLAs was held at minister Ramesh Jarakiholi's residence on Wednesday, amid speculations of Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle. More than a dozen aspirants are waiting to be included in seven vacant chairs.

The meeting triggered questions as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's close follower Renukacharya was heading it. Raju Gowda, Pratap Gowda Patil, H Vishwanath, Belli Prakash, and Poornima were among the MLAs present in the meeting, ahead of the chief minister's Delhi visit for the next reshuffle.

The BJP sources said as of now, three MLAs, who joined the BJP from the Congress, are in Yediyurappa's list to be the ministers in a reshuffle. M T B Nagaraj, H Vishwanath and R Shanakar are likely to be included in the Yediyurappa Cabinet, said sources in the BJP.



As per Chief Minister Yediyurappa's statement, Munirathna Naidu, who won Rajarajeshwari Nagar bypoll on Tuesday, also will also be included in Yediyurappa Cabinet.

Gowda, Poornima, Renukacharya, and C P Yogishwar are also in the list, added the sources.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa's recent statement of "need to remove some names and include some names" shocked many ministers.

Prabhu Chauhan, Shashidahar Jolle and some others may have to leave their chairs after Yediyurappa's Delhi visit, said sources in the BJP.

Meanwhile, Vijayapura MLA Basvanagowda Patil said he did not want ministership. "I will speak after November 25. Wait for some changes," he said. (ANI)

