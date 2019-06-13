Meeting of BJP national office bearers, party state-heads underway

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): A meeting of BJP national office bearers and state presidents is underway at the party headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg here.

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah is presiding over the meeting, which is taking place after the party registered a landslide victory in Lok Sabha elections.

Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje Scindia, JP Nadda, Bhupender Yadav, Manoj Tiwari, Dilip Ghosh, Uma Bharti, Ram Madhav and Kailash Vijayvargiya are among the several leaders present at the meeting.

On Wednesday, BJP had reconstituted its Parliamentary Party Executive Committee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as its members.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been appointed as the Deputy leader of the party in Lok Sabha. Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed as the Leader of the Party in Rajya Sabha with Piyush Goyal as his deputy, according to a statement released by the party.

The Committee was constituted on Tuesday, the party said.

Prahlad Joshi has been appointed the government's Chief Whip while Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Murleedharan will be the Deputy Chief Whip of the government in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively.

Dr Sanjay Jaiswal has been appointed party's Chief Whip in Lok Sabha and Narayan Lal Panchariya has been appointed the party's Chief Whip in Upper House of Parliament.

Gopal Shetty will be the new Treasurer.

The other leaders who have been appointed as the whips in Lok Sabha are - Pratima Bhaumik, Sunil Singh, Parvesh Verma, Kirit Bhai Solanki, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Sudhir Gupta, Santosh Pandey, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Suresh Pujari, Kanalmal Katara, Ajay Mishra, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Pankaj Chaudhary, Khagen Murmu, Ranjanaben Bhatt, Shobha Karandlaje, Locket Chatterjee.

Amar Sanker Sable, Shamsher Singh Manhas, Shwait Malik, Chunnibhai Patel, Ajay Pratap Singh, and Ashok Bajpai have been appointed as whips in Rajya Sabha.

According to the statement released by the BJP -- Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Arjun Munda, Narendra Singh Tomar, Smriti Irani, Jual Oram are the special invitees for Lok Sabha.

For Rajya Sabha, the special invitees include - JP Nadda, Om Prakash Mathur, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Prakash Javadekar. (ANI)