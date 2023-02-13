Meeting of like-minded opposition parties held at Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday chaired a meeting of like-minded Opposition parties to devise a joint strategy for the day's proceedings.

Talking to ANI, earlier in the day, Kharge said, "Since today is the last day (of the first part of the Budget session) in the Parliament, we will discuss how we can resolve this Adani issue and what will our Chairman be doing. We will also seek the opinion of the leaders of other parties."

The Upper House of Parliament witnessed ruckus after parts of Congress president Kharge's speech claiming that the House was acting under pressure from the government were expunged.



Kharge objected to expunging his remarks during the discussion of the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, and suspension of Congress MP Rajni Patil earlier.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar objected to Kharge, saying "You are forfeiting your right. You always raise questions on a chair that it takes decisions under pressure,"

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, meanwhile, said "it is truly an insult of the House...", and requested the chair to adjourn the house for some time and warn the members.

As the ruckus continued, the Chairman adjourned the House to meet at 11.50 am after naming a few members with a warning.

The Chairman allowed the 'Question Hour' after the House again assembled at 11.50 am but he had to adjourn it till 11 am on March 13, the second part of the Budget Session, after a brief attempt to run the House amid the din. (ANI)

