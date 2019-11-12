Meeting of Maha Congress leaders called to seek opinion on govt formation, says Manikrao Thakre

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Manikrao Thakre on Monday said that opinion of all Maharashtra Congress leaders will be taken into account before commencing talks with Shiv Sena on the political situation in the state.

"Maharashtra Congress leaders have been called here and a meeting will be held at 4 pm to decide whether to go with Shiv Sena or maintain a separate position. As there are ideological differences, everyone's opinion will be taken into account," Thakre told ANI after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

After BJP failed to form the government, Shiv Sena was asked by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to express its ability to form the government in Maharashtra.

Thereafter, Shiv Sena has hinted at getting support from Congress and NCP. NCP has 54 MLAs while its alliance partner Congress has 44.

If Shiv Sena, which has 56 legislators, gets the support of NCP and Congress, it will easily cross the majority mark of 145 in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. (ANI)

