Meeting to discuss names of assembly candidates to be held tomorrow: ML Khattar

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar on Saturday said that the BJP will hold a meeting tomorrow in New Delhi to discuss the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

"A meeting of the party's election committee will be held tomorrow in New Delhi where we will discuss the names of candidates for the upcoming elections," Khattar said at a press conference here.

Speaking about the announcement of election date by the Election Commission earlier today, Khattar said, "The Election Commission has declared that on September 27 notification will be issued, October 4 will be the last date for filing nominations after which the scrutiny of nominations will be done. The date for withdrawal is October 7 following which polling will be held on October 21. BJP will, therefore, ensure the final list of its candidates comes out before 3 pm on October 4."

Exuding confidence about the BJP's ability to retain the state, he said, "The BJP is strong on all the 90 assembly seats in the state. While some opposition leaders might give us a fight in some seats, we will surely bag 75 plus seats in the state assembly. I am confident about it."

He further said that the party was well prepared for the elections and had been working on its strategy well in advance.

"BJP has been preparing for a long time for these elections. This is the first time when we have covered more grounds even below the booth level. We have assigned a party worker to communicate with every 60 voters on a one on one basis. We also held the Jan Aashirwad Yatra over a period of 15 days in which I met with people in different districts of the state," Khattar said.

Earlier today, the EC had announced that elections in both Maharashtra and Haryana will be held on October 21 and the results will be out by October 24. (ANI)

