Meghalaya Assembly elections: NPP leading in 4 seats, UDP in 2

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya was leading in 4 out of the 59 Assembly constituencies while the United Democratic Party is leading in two seats, according to the latest trend shared by the Election Commission on Thursday.

As per data shared by the Election Commission at 9:30 am, the NPP's Marthon J Sangma was leading from the Mendipathar while the Congress's Timjim K. Momin was trailing.

NPP's Jimmy D Sangma was leading from Tikrikilla, while NPP's Timothy D. Shira was leading from Resubelpara. NPP's Rakkam A. Sangma was also leading in Rongara Siju.

The United Democratic Party's Lahkmen Rymbui was leading from Amlarem and United Democratic Party's Pisu Marwein was leading from Ranikor, according to latest trends.

The counting in all 13 centres commenced at 8 am. Initially, the postal ballots are to be counted for the first 30 minutes followed by the counting of polled votes in the EVM Control Units.

Shillong has the States maximum number of 14 Counting Halls, one each for each assembly constituency.

West Garo Hills District Counting Centre caters to 11 assembly constituencies and is the second-largest counting centre in the state.

Election Commission has deployed 27 Counting Observers and over 500 micro observers are assisting the Counting Observers at each table.

Ahead of the counting of votes for Meghalaya assembly polls, Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma met Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Tuesday night. Notably, Sarma is the convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

A top source of NPP told ANI that both Chief Ministers took part in a crucial meeting in a hotel in Guwahati and the meeting lasted for half an hour.

Following the meeting, the Meghalaya Chief Minister returned to Tura in West Garo Hills.

Earlier on Tuesday, Meghalaya CM hinted at forming a post-poll alliance to form the government.

Each table has a counting Observer assisted by four counting assistants.

Meghalaya recorded a voting percentage of over 76 per cent on Monday.

Polling was held at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region.

However, polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat HDR Lyngdoh. (ANI)