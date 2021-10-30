Meghalaya by-polls: Voting underway at Mawryngkneng, Mawphlang, Rajabala Assembly constituencies

East Khasi Hills (Meghalaya) [India], October 30 (ANI): The voting for the by-polls is underway at Mawryngkneng (ST) and Mawphlang (ST) Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills and Rajabala Assembly constituency in West Garo Hills district.

The bye-polls have been necessitated to fill up the three assembly seats which fell vacant due to the death of sitting legislators.

Necessary COVID-19 protocols are being followed during the voting for the safety of the voters and the election officials.



The voters are seen queuing at the polling stations here.

The Election Commission has ordered strict maintenance of COVID-19 guidelines during the by-elections to all the seats that fell vacant due to various reasons

Meanwhile, by-elections are being held in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies in different states today. The counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2. (ANI)

